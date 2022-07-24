UrduPoint.com

Shazia, Murtaza Hope For Merit, Formation Of Full Court Bench

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Shazia, Murtaza hope for merit, formation of full court bench

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and PPPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murtaza Wahab hoped for merit in the apex court's decision following the formation of full court bench in a case pertaining to the election of CM Punjab.

While addressing a joint press conference at Sindh Archeives department here on Sunday, they said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was pressurizing the institutions for their desired gains.

They said that decisions based on vision-of-need in the past had always created problems for the country.

Shazia Marri said that they were eyeing the apex court for the formation of larger bench as the case was important one.

She said that everyone was focusing on the case and its decision.

She requested the Supreme Cout to form a larger bench instead a 3-member bench.

Shazia said that psychological check-up of Imran Khan must be carried out.

While terming Imran Khan as a Blue-eyed baby, she said that PTI chief must be pulled on reins to save the country.

She said that Imran Khan always resorted to violence to gain his desired results.

Replying to a question on the conduct of General Election, she said that political parties were always geared up for election but stressed that reforms were necessary before the election.

Murtaza Wahab said that decisions based on needs had buried in the country.

He said that Article 63-A was the centre of discussion these days and the party head was clearly written in the constitution instead parliamentary party leader.

While terming Imran Khan as current era's Hitler, he said that on Imran Khan's letter 20 lawmakers were de-seated and now on Chaudhry Shuajaat's letter different directions were being issued.

He was of the view that law should be equal for everyone.

Replying to a question on stagnant rainwater in Karachi, he said that Chief Minister and his cabinet members were on roads to check the same and he himself was on various locations to drain out water.

He on the occasion also urged for highlighting positive things of the city instead only focusing on negative sides.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Water Same Adolf Hitler Sunday Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

16 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

16 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

16 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.