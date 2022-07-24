Shazia, Murtaza hope for merit, formation of full court bench

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and PPPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murtaza Wahab hoped for merit in the apex court's decision following the formation of full court bench in a case pertaining to the election of CM Punjab.

While addressing a joint press conference at Sindh Archeives department here on Sunday, they said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was pressurizing the institutions for their desired gains.

They said that decisions based on vision-of-need in the past had always created problems for the country.

Shazia Marri said that they were eyeing the apex court for the formation of larger bench as the case was important one.

She said that everyone was focusing on the case and its decision.

She requested the Supreme Cout to form a larger bench instead a 3-member bench.

Shazia said that psychological check-up of Imran Khan must be carried out.

While terming Imran Khan as a Blue-eyed baby, she said that PTI chief must be pulled on reins to save the country.

She said that Imran Khan always resorted to violence to gain his desired results.

Replying to a question on the conduct of General Election, she said that political parties were always geared up for election but stressed that reforms were necessary before the election.

Murtaza Wahab said that decisions based on needs had buried in the country.

He said that Article 63-A was the centre of discussion these days and the party head was clearly written in the constitution instead parliamentary party leader.

While terming Imran Khan as current era's Hitler, he said that on Imran Khan's letter 20 lawmakers were de-seated and now on Chaudhry Shuajaat's letter different directions were being issued.

He was of the view that law should be equal for everyone.

Replying to a question on stagnant rainwater in Karachi, he said that Chief Minister and his cabinet members were on roads to check the same and he himself was on various locations to drain out water.

He on the occasion also urged for highlighting positive things of the city instead only focusing on negative sides.