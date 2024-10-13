Shazia Rizwan leads dengue awareness dengue walk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information Punjab, Shazia Rizwan on Sunday visited Pir Wadhai Station various bus terminals to examine implementation of dengue SOPs.

Talking on the occasion Shazia intimated stern actions against violations of SOPs devised by the health authority to prevent the dengue fever.

She visited the workshops and washrooms of the bus terminals and expressed her satisfaction regarding cleanliness.

She interacted with the passengers during which she urged them to play their due role in the fight against dengue fever.

Later, Shazia led an awareness walk regarding the dengue issues.

She distributed dengue awareness pamphlets among the people.

The Parliamentary Secretary directed the owners of bus stands to display awareness pamphlets at their terminals to educate the people about their responsibilities regarding dengue preventive measures.