Shazia Rizwan planted sapling at Chattar Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan planted a sapling along with the Park Manager in Chattar Park, Bhara Kahu in connection with the tree plantation campaign.

Talking on the occasion, the parliamentary secretary said that the tree plantation campaign is underway in full swing across Punjab. She said that following the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has launched a special tree plantation drive.

She urged the citizens to definitely contribute to the campaign to save their environment from pollution.

"Along with enhanced tree planting, citizens must take care of plants and advise others to follow", she added.