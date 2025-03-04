Open Menu

Shazia Rizwan Reviews Prices, Quality Of Edibles In Sahulat Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Shazia Rizwan reviews prices, quality of edibles in Sahulat Bazaars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan visited Ramadan Sasta Bazaars set up at Shahbaz Sharif Park and Haidri Chowk.

She reviewed the prices of goods in the bazaars and checked the availability, rates and quality of essential commodities in the market.

According to the details, she inquired from the people present on the spot about the prices and quality of edibles. The citizens expressed their satisfaction and thanked Punjab CM for setting up the special bazaars in the month of Ramadan.

They said that essential commodities are available here at reasonable rates compared to the general market. Shazia also visited the complaint cell set up in the market and urged the citizens to file a complaint against the shopkeepers who are involved in overcharging.

"Immediate action will be taken on complaints of overcharging", she said. AC City Iman Zafar and Assistant Commissioner HR Khalid Mahmood were also with her during the visit.

