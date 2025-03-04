Shazia Rizwan Reviews Prices, Quality Of Edibles In Sahulat Bazaars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan visited Ramadan Sasta Bazaars set up at Shahbaz Sharif Park and Haidri Chowk.
She reviewed the prices of goods in the bazaars and checked the availability, rates and quality of essential commodities in the market.
According to the details, she inquired from the people present on the spot about the prices and quality of edibles. The citizens expressed their satisfaction and thanked Punjab CM for setting up the special bazaars in the month of Ramadan.
They said that essential commodities are available here at reasonable rates compared to the general market. Shazia also visited the complaint cell set up in the market and urged the citizens to file a complaint against the shopkeepers who are involved in overcharging.
"Immediate action will be taken on complaints of overcharging", she said. AC City Iman Zafar and Assistant Commissioner HR Khalid Mahmood were also with her during the visit.
Recent Stories
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 drug peddlers held with over 3 kg charas8 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall paralyzes life in Thandiani, roads blocked, power outages witnessed8 minutes ago
-
Husband turns out wife’s killer, arrested8 minutes ago
-
DEO requests district administration Abbottabad to close schools in six UCs due to snowfall18 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police crack down on one-wheeling, multiple offenders arrested47 minutes ago
-
Cadet college to benefit south Punjab youths: Gilani47 minutes ago
-
Haseeb Khan of AMC tops Khyber Medical University’s first professional MBBS exam47 minutes ago
-
More sports complexes to open soon: LDA DG47 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 102 illegal properties47 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan reviews prices, quality of edibles in Sahulat Bazaars47 minutes ago
-
RPO briefs MPs on law, order47 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 185 kg drugs in 8 operations47 minutes ago