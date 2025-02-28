Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Shazia Rizwan urged citizens to follow dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan visited the UC 04 Awan Colony in connection with the anti-dengue awareness campaign, here on Friday.

She checked the records of the UC and directed the concerned authorities to expedite the registration process.

According to the details, Shazia Rizwan also visited the Government Girls Darul islam school and informed the students about the dangers of dengue fever and preventive measures and distributed pamphlets among the students so that preventive measures should be taken against dengue.

Shazia Rizwan also visited the streets and expressed concerns over poor cleanliness. She immediately issued orders to the RWMC to clean it.

Talking to the residents, Shazia Rizwan said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a vision that every street and every village of Punjab should be clean. She also urged the residents to fulfill their responsibility by keeping their colonies clean.

"Just as we keep our houses clean, we should also keep our streets clean", she said and stressed that all residents must check the roofs of their houses during rainy days and should observe dengue SOPs.

