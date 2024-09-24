Open Menu

Shazia Rizwan Visits Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A significant event unfolded as Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan graced the Alhamra Arts Centre with her presence.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed warmly welcomed her.

During the meeting, Razi Ahmed briefed Shazia Rizwan on the significant steps Alhamra has taken to promote Pakistani culture and its vital role in advancing cultural development. He emphasized that Alhamra is a critical driver in the nation's artistic growth and continues to highlight Pakistan's rich heritage with the full support of the Punjab government.

Shazia Rizwan commended the Alhamra's tireless efforts to spread awareness about cultural tolerance and inclusivity in society "The Punjab government is actively contributing to the development of every sector," she remarked, acknowledging the partnership between the government and cultural institutions like Alhamra in promoting the nation's identity.

The meeting concluded with both parties' strong commitment to work together under a unified strategy to enhance society's cultural beauty.

Qudsia Rahim, the visionary behind the Biennale Foundation, and PILAC Executive Director Ghulam Saghir Shahid also contributed to the discussions on future collaborative efforts.

The visit with Shazia Rizwan underscores Alhamra's ongoing mission to foster cultural understanding and promote art as a vital aspect of societal progress.

