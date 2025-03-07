Shazia Rizwan Visits Model Colony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:08 PM
Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan visited UC 04,05 Model Colony to examine cleanliness of the area
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan visited UC 04,05 Model Colony to examine cleanliness of the area.
According to the details, the parliamentary secretary met with the residents and inquired about the local problems.
Later, she checked the records of cheques distributed by the Punjab government among the deserving people. Deputy Director Local Government, Shazia Manzoor was present on the occasion.
Shazia Rizwan also reviewed the cleanliness of the streets and drains along with the residents.
