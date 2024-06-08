Shazia Urges Govt To Convene NEC Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Secretary Information for Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shazia Marri on Saturday urged the government to convene a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) to formulate a comprehensive economic plan.
Addressing a press conference, she highlighted the importance of forming the NEC to ensure equal development across the country.
She praised the significant contributions of President Asif Ali Zardari in empowering the provinces and suggested that the current government could benefit from his experience.
Shazia Marri called on the government to provide maximum relief to the public in the upcoming Federal budget and advocated for subsidies to support the oppressed class.
She said that the Sindh government had allocated Rs.
22 billion for universities last year and is planning to increase this allocation to Rs. 30 billion this year.
Expressing concerns about widespread load shedding, particularly in Sindh where it can last up to 20 hours, she urged the government to take immediate action.
She also highlighted the compounded problems of water shortages due to the inability to run electric motors during load shedding.
Responding to a question, she reaffirmed the PPP's historical support for journalists, mentioning that the party did not support the defamation law and that its leadership had previously participated in protest camps with journalists.
Shazia Marri reiterated the PPP's ongoing commitment to addressing key national issues and advocating for the rights and welfare of the public.
Recent Stories
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan3 seconds ago
-
Seminar on World Food Safety Day held in Kohat10 seconds ago
-
Buledi chairs 'The Role of Tribal Structures' panel12 seconds ago
-
Meeting of Mines Welfare Board held16 seconds ago
-
PPP Swabi rejects imposition of excise tax on tobacco22 seconds ago
-
Earthquake jolts Zhob10 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang reviews development works10 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held to mark World Food Safety Day10 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College30 minutes ago
-
DC Nankana Sahib visits to the Primary Health Center in Youngsanabad30 minutes ago
-
Murder mystery solved30 minutes ago
-
Alhamra announces summer camp to foster creativity in youth30 minutes ago