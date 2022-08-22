UrduPoint.com

Shazia Visits Rain-hit Areas Of Sanghar; Monitors Relief, Rescue Works

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Shazia visits rain-hit areas of Sanghar; monitors relief, rescue works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri visited various rain-hit areas of District Sanghar to review the overall situation after the recent heavy downpour.

She monitored the overall relief and rescue works underway in rain affected areas, including Sanghar, Dil Shakh, Perumal, Loon Khan, Khipro, UC Hafiz Rajar, Khaai, Hamzo Dars, Bhit Bhaity, Jamalabad and other areas, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Listening to the complaints of the displaced families, she issued directives to Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imranul Hasan Khuwaja and others officers concerned to ensure immediate drainage of stagnant rainwater, and to expedite the relief works.

Shazia said that effective steps were being taken to provide all the possible assistance and relief to the people.

She said that the distribution of ration begs and relief activities are being carried out in the rain-affected areas of Sanghar district.

On this occasion, she also condoled with the heirs of Ahmed Buzdar, who lost his life during the recent rains and also gave them a relief cheque of Rupees one million.

PPP District President Ali Hasan Hingorjo, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani, PPP leaders Umar Gul, Amanullah Marri Muhammad Wasim Qaim Khani, Imtiaz Daras, Rajesh Kumar and others, and the officers of all relevant departments were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sanghar Khipro Umar Gul All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

20 minutes ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

50 minutes ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

2 hours ago
 T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.