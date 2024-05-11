Open Menu

SHC Active In Promotion Of ADR In Province: CJ Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi on Saturday said that the SHC was fully active in the promotion of Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) in the province.

He said that two ADR centres had been established, where disputes could be referred by the courts and such other centres would also be replicated in the courts of the province.

While addressing the participants of Pakistan International Disputes Weekend (PIDW) organized by the Sindh High Court and co-hosted by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators at a local hotel, the CJ said that the purpose of the SHC was to provide swift and quick justice to the people.

He said that the PIDW aimed at exploring the ways for Alternative Disputes Resolutions (ADRs).

He further said that now, the bars and councils were perhaps on the board to this effect.

Justice Abbasi said that the Sindh Judicial academy (SJA) was playing a vital role in training the judges.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah addressing the conference said that the courts had advised and guided him during his professional career of 31st years.

He said that the judges also played their part in defending the case of Pakistan pertaining to Climate Change in COP28 held in Dubai.

He also assured PIDW of support on behalf of the Sindh government.

The Federal Secretary of Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar addressing PIDW said that the draft bill on the Arbitration Act 2024 was under consideration in the Law Ministry for the approval from the Federal Cabinet.

He said that after the approval by the Federal Cabinet the draft bill would be presented in the National Assembly for enactment.

He further said that resolutions would be sought from the provincial assemblies in terms of Article 144 of the constitution to make the Arbitration Act 2024 applicable across the country.

Akbar said that currently Pakistan was not a signatory of the Singapore Convention.

He said that the aforesaid convention could be key to foreign investment. He further said that it could promote the use of mediation in international commercial disputes, reducing the burden on courts and arbitration tribunals.

Earlier, different panels shed lights on the ADRs and suggested their view points on it.

The PIDW conference was attended among others by justices and judges as well as lawyers and advocates of different courts of the country and guests from abroad including UK, China and UAE.

Later, Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi gave shields, awards and souvenirs to panelists and others.

