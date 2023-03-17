SHC adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench (Hyderabad) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed against Bahria Town Karachi-2 till April 14 and sought records from Paradise Builder.

A two-member circuit bench of Sindh High Court comprising Justice Nadeem Akhtar and Justice Khadim Hussain Tuniio heard the petition filed by Ghazi Salahuddin, a resident of Hyderabad.

It has been argued in the petition that the rules and regulations were violated in the acquisition of land for Bahria Town Karachi (2).

Senior lawyer Farooq H. Naik appeared in the court on behalf of Bahria Town.

Farooq H Naik contended before the court that Bahria Town was working under rules and regulations, and the layout plan was also approved. He also said there were all NOCs and Bahria Town was working according to the constitution and law.

Subsequently, the circuit bench after hearing arguments of both sides adjourned the hearing of the petition till April 14.