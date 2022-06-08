UrduPoint.com

SHC Allows Dua To Decide Her Fate

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2022 | 01:45 PM

SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

Justice Junaid Ghaffar has announced the reserved verdict and held that the case of Dua Zahra is not that of kidnapping and disposed of the petition seeking her recovery.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday ruled that Dua Zahra, the girl who mysteriously went missing and later revealed that she had tied knot with 21-year old Zaheer Ahmed, to decide her fate where she wants to go, with her parents or husband.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar announced the reserved verdict after recording testimonies.

“This is not a case of kidnapping in light of all the evidence,” ruled the judge in a three-page verdict.

The court ruled, “The alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along,".

The court also held that it had decided to dispose of the petition filed by Mehdi Ali Kazmi the father of Dua Zahra, seeking her recovery as the case of his daughter is not of kidnapping.

The SHC also held that the Sindh police is free to produce it before the Lahore High Court later this week if needed.

The judge observed that after production and statement of the alleged abductee Dua, they are not inclined to issue any directions to that effect.

Dua Wants to come home:

Earlier, the mother of Dua Zahra, the teenager who had gone missing from Karachi in April and later revealed that she had run away from home to tie knot with 21-year old Zaheer Ahmed, said that her daughter wanted to come home.

In a meeting that held at the Judge's chamber, Dua told her mother that she wanted to return home.

A ten minutes meeting was held on the permission of the judge.

Dua had refused to see her parents on Monday as she was presented before the SHC for the first time since she was recovered by the Punjab police.

The mother said, "My daughter said in the meeting that I want to go home. Dua said she will give her statement in court,".

Earlier, the court reserved its verdict in the case.

The police presented Dua and her husband Zaheer before the court.

The SHC had ordered the authorities to conduct an ossification test to determine her age. She had claimed to be 18 years old — a legitimate age to marry.

The ossification test report, however, suggested Dua's is 16 or 17 years old. The report was also confirmed by a radiologist, Dr Saba Jamil. Dua's father Mehdi Kazmi expressed reservations over the medical report of his daughter and termed it "false".

