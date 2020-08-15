SHC Bar President survives attempt on life

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :President Sindh High Court Bar Association Sukkur Advocate Qurban Malano escaped a murder attack on Friday evening.

The Sukkur police arrested the attackers when they were trying to escape.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo said the investigation was underway from the arrested attackers and the cause of the attack would be disclosed soon.