SHC barred provincial government from deducting salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has barred the Provincial government from deducting salaries of some 22 teachers of the government colleges and schools under the Sindh Flood Relief Fund.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here on the other day issued notices to the respondents including the Sindh Government and Sindh education Department to submit reply on October 4.

The teachers in question including Anwar Mansoor had filed a petition against the August 24 notification of the Sindh government which declared that 5 days salary of the teachers would be deducted for the fund.

The petitioners maintained that many of the government teachers were themselves flood victims, while many others were themselves helping the affected people in different ways including provision of the relief items.

Although, the petitioners had prayed the court to stop implementation over the notification for all the government teachers, the court ordered the government not to deduct salaries of the petitioners only.