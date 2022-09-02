UrduPoint.com

SHC Barred Provincial Government From Deducting Salaries

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

SHC barred provincial government from deducting salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has barred the Provincial government from deducting salaries of some 22 teachers of the government colleges and schools under the Sindh Flood Relief Fund.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here on the other day issued notices to the respondents including the Sindh Government and Sindh education Department to submit reply on October 4.

The teachers in question including Anwar Mansoor had filed a petition against the August 24 notification of the Sindh government which declared that 5 days salary of the teachers would be deducted for the fund.

The petitioners maintained that many of the government teachers were themselves flood victims, while many others were themselves helping the affected people in different ways including provision of the relief items.

Although, the petitioners had prayed the court to stop implementation over the notification for all the government teachers, the court ordered the government not to deduct salaries of the petitioners only.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Education Flood Hyderabad August October All From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang ..

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang Uyghur Region - Blinken

6 minutes ago
 Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Re ..

Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Residence Allegedly Linked to Ve ..

6 minutes ago
 Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome pati ..

Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients

6 minutes ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

6 minutes ago
 Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia ..

Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia Halts Gas Supplies - Chancell ..

10 minutes ago
 Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance ..

Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance against Indian oppression: DG ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.