SHC Barred Sindh Got From Allowing Mining,cutting Of Karoonjhar Mountain

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred the Sindh Government from allowing the mining and cutting of Karoonjhar mountain in Tharparkar district for granite, clay and minerals until the next hearing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred the Sindh Government from allowing the mining and cutting of Karoonjhar mountain in Tharparkar district for granite, clay and minerals until the next hearing.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Tuesday noted that the Sindh Mines and Minerals Development Department had advertised last month an auction of parts of the mountain for mining but the same advertisement was cancelled days later on July 29.

The Additional Advocate General Allah Bachayo Soomro sought time to file comments on behalf of the respondents.

The short order barring the mining has been given in a petition filed in person by advocate Shankar Lal, a resident of Tharparkar, who had challenged the auction in the SHC.

The said auction had also stirred a strong reaction from the public which held protests to express their disapproval for mining the mountain regarded for its cultural, heritage and religious significance.

