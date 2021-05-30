SHC bars district administration, Irrigation Deptt from demolition structure belongs to HESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has barred the district administration and the Irrigation Department from demolition a structure belonging to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) along Phuleli canal by citing as an encroachment.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Friday conducted hearing of a petition filed by HESCO which challenged the planned demolition of a structure where the old power house was located.

The court acknowledged that the land bearing the City Survey number 1,426 and ad measuring 6,492 square yards in Ward G in City taluka was owned by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) since 1922.

Advocate Muhammad Arshad S Pathan, the petitioner's counsel, argued that due to neglect of the irrigation authorities the canal's embankment near the HESCO's land had broken which led to further widening of the canal over the decades.

"… on account of mismanagement and lack of maintenance and dredging, both the sides have sprouted out towards the private lands," the counsel argued.

The bench issued notices to the respondents from the provincial government for August 17.

"In the circumstances, all demolition exercise contemplated by the respondents be immediately stopped," the court ordered, warning the respondents that any demolition action on the said land would amount to contempt of the court.