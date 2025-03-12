SHC Bench, District & Sessions Courts boycott Judicial proceedings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Sindh High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association on Wednesday have called for a boycott of judicial proceedings, including the Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court, District and Sessions Courts, and subordinate courts.

Lawyers will not appear in courts until the government takes action against terrorists and provides security to the public.

According to Qurban Malano, President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, and Achar Khan Gabol, General Secretary, the boycott is a response to the recent terrorist attacks in the country. The lawyers demand that the government take immediate action against terrorists and provide security to the public.

The boycott will continue until accept the demands of the lawyers. The Sindh High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association have urged the government to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of the public.