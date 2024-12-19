SHC CJ Lays Foundation Stone Of Library In High Court Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Bar Library and extension of the Bar Room in Sindh High Court Larkana.
Justice Muhammad Saleem Jeisar, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, Justice Zulfikar Ali Sangi, Registrar Sindh High Court and judges of various lower courts, lawyers of High Court Bar Association, District Court Bar Association also attended the ceremony.
Addressing a ceremony, Chief Justice SHC Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui said that In 2012, I see a good bar in Larkana which I didn't get to see anywhere else. He said that there are 03 benches in Larkana division and along with this canteen, concentration room and mediation hall will also be provided.
He further said that the court building has been established in Dokri Tehsil and after completion of civil works, furniture will provided and online library will also be established.
On this occasion, the High Court Bar Association Larkana President Ghulam Dastgir Shahani presented demands before the Cheif Justice of Sindh.
Chief Justice Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui also visited Ratodero Tehsil where he inaugurated the Judicial Complex, inspected the building and met the officials of bar.
They also planted a sapling in the court premises along with High Court judge Justice Muhammad Saleem Jaisar, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi and Justice Zulfiqar Sangi, Registrar Sindh High Court, Additional Registrar High Court Larkana, District Sessions Judge Larkana, Anti-corruption.
Court Judge Larkana, Labour Court Judge Larkana, other judges, lawyers besides Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khoso and various Officials of the institutions also participated.
Recent Stories
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHC CJ lays foundation stone of Library in High Court Larkana2 minutes ago
-
PJA arranges literary session with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif3 minutes ago
-
Health minister highlights role of AI in health at Int’l conference3 minutes ago
-
No compromise on polio issue: DC3 minutes ago
-
SRSO conducts written test for field engineers recruitment3 minutes ago
-
PBC bars PU from new law admissions3 minutes ago
-
Father, uncle awarded life term in Hudood case12 minutes ago
-
Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 laid in Senate12 minutes ago
-
DPO orders tight security on Dec 2512 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters gangs busted, 11 motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates business exhibition at IM Science12 minutes ago
-
Pollution: number of dry cough patients in hospitals increase12 minutes ago