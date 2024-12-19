Open Menu

SHC CJ Lays Foundation Stone Of Library In High Court Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM

SHC CJ lays foundation stone of Library in High Court Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Bar Library and extension of the Bar Room in Sindh High Court Larkana.

Justice Muhammad Saleem Jeisar, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, Justice Zulfikar Ali Sangi, Registrar Sindh High Court and judges of various lower courts, lawyers of High Court Bar Association, District Court Bar Association also attended the ceremony.

Addressing a ceremony, Chief Justice SHC Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui said that In 2012, I see a good bar in Larkana which I didn't get to see anywhere else. He said that there are 03 benches in Larkana division and along with this canteen, concentration room and mediation hall will also be provided.

He further said that the court building has been established in Dokri Tehsil and after completion of civil works, furniture will provided and online library will also be established.

On this occasion, the High Court Bar Association Larkana President Ghulam Dastgir Shahani presented demands before the Cheif Justice of Sindh.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui also visited Ratodero Tehsil where he inaugurated the Judicial Complex, inspected the building and met the officials of bar.

They also planted a sapling in the court premises along with High Court judge Justice Muhammad Saleem Jaisar, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi and Justice Zulfiqar Sangi, Registrar Sindh High Court, Additional Registrar High Court Larkana, District Sessions Judge Larkana, Anti-corruption.

Court Judge Larkana, Labour Court Judge Larkana, other judges, lawyers besides Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khoso and various Officials of the institutions also participated.

