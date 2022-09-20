UrduPoint.com

SHC CJ Takes Notice Of Alleged Gang Rape With Orphan Girl

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2022 | 04:56 PM

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has sought report from the deputy superintendent of police (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tharparkar.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Tuesday took notice of Mithi gang rape case summoned a detailed report from the deputy superintendent of police (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tharparkar.

The Chief Justice directed both the officers to appear in person before the court on September 22 along with the report.

The development took place just a day after a victim of gang rape allegedly committed suicide in village Mehran Soomro within the limits of Kaloi Town of Tharparkar.

The poor girl who belonged to Mithi’s area of Kaloi became victim of gang rape after she was abducted by some unknown persons five days back.

The suspects left her at a deserted place near her village after raping her.

The latest reports say that the body of the victim was shifted to Taluka Hospital Dipol Town for postmortem on late Sunday night.

The girl was reportedly abducted by some “unknown” persons five days back and kidnappers, who, after raping her had left her at a deserted place near her village.

The girl had filed a complaint with the police and submitted that she was criminally assaulted and sexually abused when she was on her way to Hyderabad to get official documents of the pension of her father who died few months back.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Police Poor Died Suicide Hyderabad Tharparkar September Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

2 hours ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

5 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.