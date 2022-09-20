SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Tuesday took notice of Mithi gang rape case summoned a detailed report from the deputy superintendent of police (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tharparkar.

The Chief Justice directed both the officers to appear in person before the court on September 22 along with the report.

The development took place just a day after a victim of gang rape allegedly committed suicide in village Mehran Soomro within the limits of Kaloi Town of Tharparkar.

The poor girl who belonged to Mithi’s area of Kaloi became victim of gang rape after she was abducted by some unknown persons five days back.

The suspects left her at a deserted place near her village after raping her.

The latest reports say that the body of the victim was shifted to Taluka Hospital Dipol Town for postmortem on late Sunday night.

The girl had filed a complaint with the police and submitted that she was criminally assaulted and sexually abused when she was on her way to Hyderabad to get official documents of the pension of her father who died few months back.