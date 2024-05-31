SHC decision regarding MUCT collection is historic: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the decision of the Sindh High Court regarding the collection of Municipal Utility Charges and Tax (MUCT) through K-Electric bills is historic, as a result of which the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will receive over Rs 4.4 billion under this head during the next financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the decision of the Sindh High Court regarding the collection of Municipal Utility Charges and Tax (MUCT) through K-Electric bills is historic, as a result of which the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will receive over Rs 4.4 billion under this head during the next financial year.

While addressing a press conference at the Mayor's Office in Karachi, he said that the agreement for MUCT collection will be presented for approval in the meeting of the city council on June 10 and expressed hope that all parliamentary parties will cooperate in the best interest of the city.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that after two and a half years of hard work, the court ruled in our favor in this matter. I went to court ten times in the last month. “I am thankful to the court for hearing this case and accepting that what was done is exactly according to the law”, he said.

He said that the KMC has the right to decide how to collect taxes. We have also given undertaking to the court. The court want that the proposed collection of municipal utility tax should be re-validated from the city council, so we will re-validate it from the council.

He said that we will also present the contract in this regard with the K-electric before the council committee. After passing from the committee, it will be presented in the council. The money collected through municipal utility taxes will be provided to every union council. In the past, the city operated on a voucher system. We decided to collect municipal taxes through the K-Electric, he said.

The Mayor said that this city cannot run on fifteen crore rupees, so it has been decided to take taxes through electricity bills so that this money comes directly into the account of the KMC instead of coming into people's pockets.

We reduced the tax to less than five thousand and made it fifty rupees. The result was that the twenty crore rupees collected annually as more than five lakh people paid bills. This system ran for nine days. In one year, twenty crore was collected, and in those nine days, we collected several crores, he said.

He said that people who do not want to see the KMC on its feet went to court, and stay orders were issued. However, the recent decision of the court clearly states that this matter is back to the position before the issuance of stay order.

The Mayor Karachi said that water is the biggest problem of this city. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation in this connection approved the project to obtain water from the Hub Dam through a canal. We decided to install a new canal of 100 MGD and rectify the old canal. The project will be completed in twelve months, he said.

After the approval of the project from the Sindh Cabinet, relief will be given to South, Central, West, and Kemari districts, and the remaining water will benefit the people of Malir, Korangi, and East districts, he added.

He said that Lyari Expressway was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Heavy traffic is not allowed on Lyari Expressway, which creates problems for the whole city. Therefore, a solution to this problem should also be found.

He said that the Sindh Cabinet has approved a project worth over Rs 12 billion for providing water to Karachi from Hub Canal, and the construction work on Malir Expressway will be completed by August next year. Work has also begun on phase-II of Malir Expressway, he said.

On this occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh and parliamentary leader of the City Council, Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi's spokesman for political affairs, Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy parliamentary leader Jumman Durwan, and other leaders and officers were also present.