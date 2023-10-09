SHC denies bail to accused involved in killing six persons

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the bail plea of 2 accused charged in the case of killing 6 peasants in February, 2022, in Benazirabad district while approving the transfer of the case's investigation of Naushehro Feroze district police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the bail plea of 2 accused charged in the case of killing 6 peasants in February, 2022, in Benazirabad district while approving the transfer of the case's investigation of Naushehro Feroze district police.

According to details, the accused persons Ghulam Mustafa Marri and Lutf Ali Marri prayed to the court to confirm their bail.

However, the counsel of the complainants of 2 separate FIRs pertaining to the same incident, advocate Sajjad Chandio, opposed the bail plea.

He apprised the court that 6 persons including a child were brutally killed in an attempt to forcefully occupy disputed land which was in possession of the Bhand community.

The lawyer said 14 accused persons who were nominated in the FIR were still at large even though the complainants claim that they could be seen moving around in the city and in some villages.

The hearing was later adjourned to a next date in office.