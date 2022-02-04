UrduPoint.com

SHC Directs All Private Hospitals, Laboratories To Reduce Test Rates In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

SHC directs all private hospitals, laboratories to reduce test rates in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission directed all private sector hospitals and laboratories in Sindh, conducting COVID RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, to reduce the rates.

The CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission has directed all private sector hospitals and laboratories conducting Covid RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests in Sindh to reduce the rates of both tests, said the statement released here on Friday.

He said that the operational costs of conducting the test are greatly reduced and this benefit must pass on to the patients in larger public interest.

Currently the maximum cost allowed for RT-PCR is 6500/- which was fixed in July 2020. The revised cost of RT-PCR test has been fixed at PKR 4500/- and at 4800/- for sample collected from home. The rate of Rapid Antigen Test has also been fixed at PKR 1200/-.

The cost fixing was done after discussion with representatives of key stakeholder hospitals and labs working in a meeting held in Karachi on 2 February 2022.

The summary of revised rate was also discussed with Minister of Health who supported and has endorsed the move to benefit the masses.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistani Rupee February July 2020 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

3 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>