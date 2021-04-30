UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHC Directs Authorities To Submit Hyderabad's Map, City Survey Record

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

SHC directs authorities to submit Hyderabad's map, city survey record

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :In a case concerning the ongoing anti encroachment operation in Hyderabad, Sindh High Court has directed the authorities to submit Hyderabad's map and city survey record from the years 1943 to 1946.

Hyderabad circuit bench comprising justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar said the old record would be used to verify the dubious claims about old constructions on the government land which the district administration wanted to demolish as encroachment.

The court also constituted a core committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and tasked it to deal with the complaints against the operation.

The Additional Registrar of SHC, the Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and lawyers representing the petitioners and complainants would be part of the committee.

The old revenue record of Hyderabad was sought after some commercial tenants of HMC claimed that the structures existed at or before the time of partition.

"We have decided that the structures which existed in the old map won't be touched but the rest will be razed," justice Khan said in remarks during the hearing.

Advocate Ayatullah Khuwaja, who represented a shopkeeper, argued that the HMC itself constructed shops outside the Deaf and Dumb School in City taluka and rented out the same.

He said the school's building still existed in its original form but the HMC had been unable to operate the school.

Advocate Irfan Qureshi said the HMC was taking rent from the shops which proved that the premises was not an encroachment.

He contended that hundreds of shopkeepers and their thousands of workers would be deprived of their livelihood if the structures were brought down.

Qureshi also demanded compensation for the tenants if the HMC was adamant to go ahead with the demolition.

Advocate Arshad S Pathan claimed that he had himself seen the city survey record and maps from 1943 to 1946 and that some of the structures which were being razed as encroachment also existed then.

Justice Jessar pointed out that HMC had served notice to its tenants and leaseholders conveying that the agreements had been cancelled.

Justice Khan pointed out that the Empress Market in Karachi was also surrounded by the shops but on the court's order the tenants were issued notices to vacate and they complied the orders as well.

The DC Soomro complained against Cantonment Board Hyderabad (CBH) saying that the board was neither removing encroachments nor the power generators which were installed on the footpaths.

He also apprised the bench that the Sindh Building Control Authority was also not cooperating in identifying the encroachment by sharing the record of its approved and unapproved structures.

The SHC directed the DC to submit in writing all the problems he had been dealing with in implementing the court's order.

The court was informed that a committee to decide the cost of shifting of the electricity poles from the road centers has been formed.

However, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had refused to become a member of the committee because it says the problem pertained to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) At the hearing on March 20 HESCO had demanded Rs157 million from Sindh government as the cost of the relocation but the latter refuse to provide the funds arguing that the company was responsible for its transmission system.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Electricity Lawyers Nepra Company Rent Road Hyderabad Same March Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels Wit ..

9 minutes ago

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russia ..

9 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister, Other Foreign Leaders Offer Con ..

9 minutes ago

Dozens of People Remain Under Rubble After Deadly ..

9 minutes ago

427 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCO ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.