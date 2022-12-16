SHC directs District & Session Judge of Dadu to submit report of encroachment,infrastructure issues

The Sindh High Court has directed the District and Session Judge of Dadu district to submit a report in the SHC about the state of encroachment and other infrastructure issues in the city by December 22.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has directed the District and Session Judge of Dadu district to submit a report in the SHC about the state of encroachment and other infrastructure issues in the city by December 22.

The Hyderabad circuit bench comprising justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon on Friday recalled that at the last date of the hearing the District and Session Judge was ordered to submit the said report.

However, no report had been submitted.

The SHC gave one more week to the district, judge for compliance.

Meanwhile, the focal person for district administration of Dadu Shahnawaz Mirani assured the court that action against hard and soft encroachment and construction of the boundary walls of Lal Hindi and Pir Muhammad Murad graveyards would be started within a week.

He further gave his word that all the damaged roads in Dadu district would be made motorable and the traffic congestion problem mainly during the school hours and at the busy intersections would be addressed through deployment of traffic wardens.

The petitioners including Advocate Mumtaz Ahmed Lashari and others also complained about the presence of garbage heaps on the streets and the roads flooded under sewage.

They said the putrid smell of the solid waste and sewage had become a health hazard for the citizens.

They added that the road from the city's entrance and exit roads leading towards the city's center were all under encroachment.