SHC Directs Irrigation Department To Ensure Water Supply To Agricultural Farms

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

SHC directs irrigation department to ensure water supply to agricultural farms

The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur on Friday has ordered Executive Engineer and SDO Irrigation Khairpur to ensure irrigation water supply to the petitioners within 14 days as per the water sharing list

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur on Friday has ordered Executive Engineer and SDO Irrigation Khairpur to ensure irrigation water supply to the petitioners within 14 days as per the water sharing list.

The Sindh High Court, circuit bench, comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Adnan Iqbal Siddiqui heard a constitutional petition in which the petitioners had sought the court's direction against the irrigation department for not supplying water to their lands for the last seven years, turning their 1,500 acres barren in Choundiko, Khairpur.

The counsel for the petitioners said that the irrigation department was not responding to their complaints.

They blamed that influentials of the Nara Town, including Bakhsh Ali Aradin, Saith Ali Arain and others, have managed to get their watercourses shut down illegally while they continue to get uninterrupted water supply since 2013.

Following the arguments, Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Adnan Iqbal Siddiqui ordered the irrigation authorities to provide water to the petitioners within 14 days according to the water share list and submit them a compliance report.

