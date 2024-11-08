SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine years

(@Abdulla99267510)

Court orders police to search for missing person and directs investigating officer to submit a progress report to relevant magistrate

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the police to make every possible effort to find an MQM London worker who has been missing for nine years.

The hearing focused on the case of Saqib Afridi, a government employee who has been missing since 2015.

Justice Salahuddin asked, observing that Afridi had been missing for nine years, and asked if he had gone into hiding due to a case against him.

The investigating officer informed the court that a case had been registered against Saqib Afridi in 1998, but he was acquitted.

The officer clarified that Afridi had not gone into hiding but was, in fact, missing.

Advocate Abdul Latif Pasha, representing the petitioner, said that Saqib Afridi worked at Karachi Hospital and was taken during a wave of disappearances.

When Justice Salahuddin asked if Afridi was associated with MQM, the prosecutor confirmed his affiliation with MQM London.

The judge further asked the reasoning behind his disappearance, to which the petitioner’s lawyer responded, “They take whoever they wish,”.

The court ordered the police to search for the missing person and directed the investigating officer to submit a progress report to the relevant magistrate.