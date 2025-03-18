SHC Directs SDA To Pay Current Salary, Seek Special Grant From Sindh Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sehwan Development Authority (SDA), the development arm of Jamshoro district, to pay current month salary to its employees besides submitting a summary to the government provide a special grant for payment of the salary and pension arrears.
According to details, a Divisional Bench at the Hyderabad Circuit here on Tuesday heard a petition of the employees of SDA including Muhammad Saeed Daudpota, Nadeem Zafar and others who complained that they were not being paid regularly for the last 6 years.
The petitioner's counsel advocate Ashfaq Lanjar pleaded that hundreds of lower grade employees were being denied their salaries while at the same time the officer rank employees were being released their pay every month.
Director General of the SDA Ali Gul Sanjrani briefed the court about the financial woes of the authority and the problem of overstaffing.According to him, some 480 staff were working in the SDA.
The court adjourned the hearing by directing the SDA to submit a request for the special grant in addition to paying the current month's salary.
