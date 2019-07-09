SHC dismisses Dr Asim Hussain plea for making CCP inquiry report part of reference

Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected Dr Asim petition against Accountability Court (AC) decision.The court has directed AC to continue its proceedings with regard to reference in the light of available documents

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected Dr Asim petition against Accountability Court (AC) decision.The court has directed AC to continue its proceedings with regard to reference in the light of available documents.Dr Asim Hussain had taken plea in his petition that NAB had not included report of December 2012 inquiry by Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in reference.

A copy of CCP decision is available in reference.The petitioner Dr Asim Hussain said CCP had held inquiry into import of fertilizer from other countries during PPP regime. This inquiry report should be made part of reference.AC had rejected Dr Asim Hussain plea for making CCP inquiry report part of reference.Dr Asim Hussain challenged AC decision in SHC.SHC has dismissed Dr Asim Hussain plea against AC decision.NAB has already filed reference against Dr Asim Hussain in connection with corruption of Rs 462 billions.