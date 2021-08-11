SHC extends pre-arrest bail of Nisar Khuhro

(@fidahassanain)

National Accountability Bureau has been investigating the PPP leader for his alleged involvement in money laundering.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in a case related to alleged irregularities in the wheat procurement.

Nisar Khuhro along with other accused in the case appeared before the SHC bench. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) counsel told the court that inquiry against the PPP leader and other accused was underway and sought more time from the court.

The court, however, extended the pre-arrest bail of Nisar Khuhro and ordered NAB to complete an inquiry against the accused until September 28 and present the progress report.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, had been facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering