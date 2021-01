HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court while orderingresearch on the Karoonjhar mountain raised question that why an important global heritage site was never brought under academicand governmental research. The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justiceAmjad Ali Sahito Thursday formed a committee for the researchpurpose and ordered it to submit a report in 4 weeks.

The residents of Tharparkar Fakir Munawar Sagar, Teerat Jhangi andAllah Rakhio Khoso filed a petition through advocate Ghulam Mustafa Hingorjo pleaded with the court to stop the rampant stone cutting from themountain. They said the ongoing unlawful stone cutting was spoiling the beauty ofthe idyllic mountains besides causing the environmental pollution. The bench ordered the Chief Secretary Sindh to facilitate the researchcommittee of the experts which would submit a report before the court in4 weeks.