SHC Gives Two-week Time To Federal Govt To Submit Reply On Plea Against PECA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:55 PM

Local citizen challenges PECA before SHC, asks court to set aside it for being against Constitution

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday gave two-week time to the Federal government to submit response on a petition challenging Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Chief Justice Shafi Siddiqui passed the order on the petition moved by a local citizen against the PECA law.

The CJ raised different questions during the hearing. He asked the petitioner’s counsel that whether there should not be any punishment over spreading fake information.

The CJ also observed that all decisions could not be made in courts as some matters fall under jurisdiction of relevant authorities.

CJ Siddiqui further said that a constitutional bench should hear the matter if it is related to the fundamental and basic rights.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the said law is against the Constitution.

The court gave two-week to the federal government to submit its response in the case.

The PECA law was earlier challenged before the Islamabad High Court and the Lahore High Court. The journalists’ bodies and anchors approached the courts against PECA law. They said that it is against freedom of press and it should be set aside.

The controversial law was enforced soon after approval by the president last month.

