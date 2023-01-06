SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has directed a child protection officer to visit the girl every week along with female police, holding that the said officer would submit a report to the court after every meeting with the teenager.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2022) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday temporarily handed over the custody of 14-year-old girl Dua Zahra to her parents.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro of the SHC passed the orders after the teenager said that she wanted to stay with her parents.

Dua Zahra initially was reported missing from Karachi on April 16, 2022, and later she was recovered from Punjab and it was declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

During the hearing, the judge asked the parents — Mehdi Kazmi and Saima Kazmi — to submit a bond of Rs1 million. The permanent custody of the girl, however, would be decided by the trial court.

The court observed that a child protection officer along with female police would visit the girl every week. It also held that the said officer would submit a report to the court after every meeting with the teenager.

Justice Kalhoro also ordered that the girl would not be allowed to leave Pakistan until the case was decided.

The lawyer representing Zaheer Ahmed said that the petition was inadmissible. "The girl was kept in a shelter home on court orders. It is not a case of habeas corpus," he argued.

He also said that Zaheer should be allowed to visit the girl.

However, the court sent Dua to her parents' home temporarily.