UrduPoint.com

SHC Hands Over Dua Zahra Temporarily To Her Parents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2023 | 03:37 PM

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

The court has directed a child protection officer to visit the girl every week along with female police, holding that the said officer would submit a report to the court after every meeting with the teenager.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2022) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday temporarily handed over the custody of 14-year-old girl Dua Zahra to her parents.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro of the SHC passed the orders after the teenager said that she wanted to stay with her parents.

Dua Zahra initially was reported missing from Karachi on April 16, 2022, and later she was recovered from Punjab and it was declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

During the hearing, the judge asked the parents — Mehdi Kazmi and Saima Kazmi — to submit a bond of Rs1 million. The permanent custody of the girl, however, would be decided by the trial court.

The court observed that a child protection officer along with female police would visit the girl every week. It also held that the said officer would submit a report to the court after every meeting with the teenager.

Justice Kalhoro also ordered that the girl would not be allowed to leave Pakistan until the case was decided.

The lawyer representing Zaheer Ahmed said that the petition was inadmissible. "The girl was kept in a shelter home on court orders. It is not a case of habeas corpus," he argued.

He also said that Zaheer should be allowed to visit the girl.

However, the court sent Dua to her parents' home temporarily.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Sindh High Court Police Punjab Visit April From Million Court

Recent Stories

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

2 hours ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

3 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

4 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.