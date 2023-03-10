UrduPoint.com

SHC Issues Notice To Provincial Government ,others For Delay In Construction Of Cadet Collage Mitthi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023

The Sindh High Court has put the provincial government and other respondents on notice in a petition concerning delay in the construction of the Cadet College Mithi, Tharparkar district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court has put the provincial government and other respondents on notice in a petition concerning delay in the construction of the Cadet College Mithi, Tharparkar district.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Friday directed Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar to submit a detailed report explaining the reasons behind the delay before the next date of hearing slated from March 30.

The respondents including Secretary College Education, Chief Engineer education Works Hyderabad, Superintending Engineer Education Works Mirpurkhas, Executive Engineer Education Works Tharparkar and Directorate of Planning and Development have also been asked to submit replies.

The short order has been given on a petition filed by Dev Prakash, a resident of Suthar Colony in Mithi.

The petitioner Prakash, who is a lawyer by profession, apprised the court that the college was announced in 2012.

He added that the new building of the cadet college was supposed to be completed in fiscal 2015-16 but the work was still far from finished.

He told that the provincial government had allocated 94 acres of land for the college, adding that the construction began in mid 2012.

According to the petitioner, the structure of the building has been raised but the finishing works have not started so far.

"The works have remained suspended for around the last 5 years," he claimed.

He informed the court that in August 2022, some residents of Mithi had registered a complaint about the delay at the prime minister's portal and received a reply.

As per that reply, a dispute between the consultant and the contractor has led to the suspension of the works.

The lawyer apprised the court that in 2012 the cost of the college's construction was fixed at Rs492 million.

He lamented that the government could have saved the taxpayers money from being overspent or wasted by completing the project in time.

However, due to a very long delay, the project has hit cost overruns to the detriment of the taxpayers.

Prakash prayed the court to direct the government to submit a detailed report outlining the cause or causes of the unacceptable delay.

He pleaded with the court to order the government to complete the project posthaste.

