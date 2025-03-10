SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot

The Sindh High Court has barred the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from taking any coercive action against the APP Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi over a petition against alleged undue influence regarding the transfer of a plot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Sindh High Court has barred the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from taking any coercive action against the APP Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi over a petition against alleged undue influence regarding the transfer of a plot.

The High Court, on Monday, issued notices to respondents Secretary Cooperative Department; Registrar Cooperative Societies, Sindh; Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (General), Karachi; and Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies-I, Karachi as well as Advocate General Sindh for March 18.

The petition stated that the respondents allegedly acted beyond their legal authority by interfering in the internal affairs of the petitioner society and pressuring it to transfer plot No.

B-34 in the name of a person, despite the fact that the original allottee has not cleared outstanding dues and has not personally appeared for the transfer.

It stated that according to the bylaws of the society any member who fails to clear their dues cannot transfer their plot to anyone until the requisite dues are fully settled. “If the dues remain unpaid, the committee may take any necessary steps to enforce the payment,” it added.

The society has pleaded to the court to declare that the repeated issuance of notices and the coercion exerted on the society by allegedly misusing authority to unlawfully transfer plot No. B-34 is illegal, unlawful, arbitrary, and without jurisdiction.