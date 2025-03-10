Open Menu

SHC Issues Notices Over APP Society’s Plea Against Transfer Of Plot

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM

SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot

The Sindh High Court has barred the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from taking any coercive action against the APP Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi over a petition against alleged undue influence regarding the transfer of a plot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Sindh High Court has barred the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from taking any coercive action against the APP Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi over a petition against alleged undue influence regarding the transfer of a plot.

The High Court, on Monday, issued notices to respondents Secretary Cooperative Department; Registrar Cooperative Societies, Sindh; Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (General), Karachi; and Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies-I, Karachi as well as Advocate General Sindh for March 18.

The petition stated that the respondents allegedly acted beyond their legal authority by interfering in the internal affairs of the petitioner society and pressuring it to transfer plot No.

B-34 in the name of a person, despite the fact that the original allottee has not cleared outstanding dues and has not personally appeared for the transfer.

It stated that according to the bylaws of the society any member who fails to clear their dues cannot transfer their plot to anyone until the requisite dues are fully settled. “If the dues remain unpaid, the committee may take any necessary steps to enforce the payment,” it added.

The society has pleaded to the court to declare that the repeated issuance of notices and the coercion exerted on the society by allegedly misusing authority to unlawfully transfer plot No. B-34 is illegal, unlawful, arbitrary, and without jurisdiction.

Recent Stories

SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

2 minutes ago
 PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on ..

PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence

2 minutes ago
 IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

2 minutes ago
 SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea again ..

SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot

2 minutes ago
 Traders suffer losses due to plant protection rest ..

Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition fo ..

LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections

7 minutes ago
Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in ..

Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in 8 months of FY25

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theor ..

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..

1 hour ago
 Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus ..

Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..

1 hour ago
 Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss polit ..

Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred in Bajaur

Policeman martyred in Bajaur

1 hour ago
 ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in ..

ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan