SHC Issues Notices Over APP Society’s Plea Against Transfer Of Plot
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM
The Sindh High Court has barred the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from taking any coercive action against the APP Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi over a petition against alleged undue influence regarding the transfer of a plot
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Sindh High Court has barred the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from taking any coercive action against the APP Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi over a petition against alleged undue influence regarding the transfer of a plot.
The High Court, on Monday, issued notices to respondents Secretary Cooperative Department; Registrar Cooperative Societies, Sindh; Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (General), Karachi; and Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies-I, Karachi as well as Advocate General Sindh for March 18.
The petition stated that the respondents allegedly acted beyond their legal authority by interfering in the internal affairs of the petitioner society and pressuring it to transfer plot No.
B-34 in the name of a person, despite the fact that the original allottee has not cleared outstanding dues and has not personally appeared for the transfer.
It stated that according to the bylaws of the society any member who fails to clear their dues cannot transfer their plot to anyone until the requisite dues are fully settled. “If the dues remain unpaid, the committee may take any necessary steps to enforce the payment,” it added.
The society has pleaded to the court to declare that the repeated issuance of notices and the coercion exerted on the society by allegedly misusing authority to unlawfully transfer plot No. B-34 is illegal, unlawful, arbitrary, and without jurisdiction.
Recent Stories
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections
Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in 8 months of FY25
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs
Policeman martyred in Bajaur
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence2 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital2 minutes ago
-
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot2 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections7 minutes ago
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government1 hour ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs1 hour ago
-
Policeman martyred in Bajaur1 hour ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases1 hour ago
-
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture1 hour ago
-
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day1 hour ago
-
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG1 hour ago
-
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling1 hour ago