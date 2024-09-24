Open Menu

SHC Issues Show Cause Notice To MD HW&SBC For Absence

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM

SHC issues show cause notice to MD HW&SBC for absence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Sindh High Court has issued show cause notice to Managing Director of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC) Zahid Khemtio due to his persistent non-appearance during the court hearings of a case pertaining to his department. According to details, Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Pervez Baloch, Secretary HDA Nadeem Khan and other officials appeared before Hyderabad Circuit Bench  on Tuesday in a petition filed by pensioners and their families.

The bench inquired from the officials the reason behind consecutive absence of Khemtio but they could not satisfy the court with an answer.

The court while issuing show cause notice to the MD fixed the next hearing for October 1.As many as 29 pensioners and their families had pleaded before the court to order the HDA to release their pensions along with arrears.

They apprised the court that the payment of the pensions was stopped in September, 2023, a claim which was not challenged by the HDA.

The petitioners including Muhammad Younus Memon, Kafeel Ahmed, Masood Ahmed Jumani, Muhammad Iqbal Memon and other retired officers complained that before completely stopping release of their pensions, they faced delays of 2 to 3 months in the payment of pensions.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Water Hyderabad October From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

4 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

5 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

6 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

7 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

7 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

7 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

9 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

9 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan