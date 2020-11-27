UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHC Issues Show Cause Notices To SSPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:13 PM

SHC issues show cause notices to SSPs

The Sindh High Court, Circuit bench has issued show cause notices to several SSPs for failure to arrest Municipal Commissioners, Taluka Municipal Officers, Town Officers and Secretaries of the Union Councils nominated for failing to check the stray dogs menace and alarming dog bite incidents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court, Circuit bench has issued show cause notices to several SSPs for failure to arrest Municipal Commissioners, Taluka Municipal Officers, Town Officers and Secretaries of the Union Councils nominated for failing to check the stray dogs menace and alarming dog bite incidents.

During Friday's proceedings of a constitutional petition against the increasing dog bite cases, the Circuit Bench of the Sindh High Court comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahamood A Khan expressed dissatisfaction over the reports submitted by the Municipal Commissioners, Taluka Municipal Officers, Town Officers and Secretaries of the Union Councils regarding measures to kill stray dogs and prevent dog bite incidents.

The bench sought explanation from the police officers about the non compliance of court orders arrest of the nominated municipal and town officials. The police had no tangible response to offer in their defence following which the Circuit Bench issued show cause notices to the SSPs. They were also directed to produce the nominated officials at the next hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till December 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Police December From Court

Recent Stories

Saman Zulfiqar appears as first-ever cricket match ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Needs New Constitution, as Next Leader Cou ..

1 second ago

Mexico, Italy Return to Top 10 in FIFA World Ranki ..

8 seconds ago

Russia's Iskander Systems to Acquire Modernized Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Discussed Coronavirus Vaccines With P ..

3 minutes ago

Inter-district dacoit gang busted, looted valuable ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.