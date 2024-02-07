Open Menu

SHC, Lower Judiciary To Observe Feb 08 As Holiday On General Election Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

SHC, lower judiciary to observe Feb 08 as holiday on General Election day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The honorable Chief Justice of Sindh High Court has declared February 08 (Thursday) as holiday on the day of General Elections 2024 for High Court and other Sessions and civil Courts working under administrative control of the High Court.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, in follow up of Sindh Govt's notification, Sindh High Court, its Circuit Courts, Sessions and Civil Courts as well as Federal and Provincial Tribunals working under its administrative control will observe Feb 08 as holiday.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Justice Sindh High Court February Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

3 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

12 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

12 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

12 hours ago
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

12 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

12 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

13 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

13 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

13 hours ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan