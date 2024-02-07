SHC, lower judiciary to observe Feb 08 as holiday on General Election day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The honorable Chief Justice of Sindh High Court has declared February 08 (Thursday) as holiday on the day of General Elections 2024 for High Court and other Sessions and civil Courts working under administrative control of the High Court.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, in follow up of Sindh Govt's notification, Sindh High Court, its Circuit Courts, Sessions and Civil Courts as well as Federal and Provincial Tribunals working under its administrative control will observe Feb 08 as holiday.