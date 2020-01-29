UrduPoint.com
SHC Nullifies Transfer Of DIG And SP In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:46 PM

SHC nullifies transfer of DIG and SP in Karachi

The Sindh government transferred 80 police officials including DIG and SP without consulting Sindh IGP—which is required under the rules and regulations.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Sindh High Court nullified the transfer notification of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Khadim Hussain Rind and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Rizwan.

“The transfer orders are illegal as the rules and procedures have not been followed,” the Sindh High Court observed while taking up the case against recent transfer and posting of police officials in Karachi.

Interestingly, the Sindh government transferred 80 police officials including DIG and SP without informing the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

During the proceedings, the court observed that the government cannot transfer police officials without consulting Sindh police chief.

Previously, the court just suspended the notification for transfer of DIG and SP but nullified today after hearing lengthy arguments on the subject matter.

The order has come at the moment when Sindh government led by PPP is already booing Sindh Police Chief Kaleem Imam and has met fresh refusal from the Federal cabinet regarding his transfer despite repeated requests and efforts for his change.

