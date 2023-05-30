SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Tuesday ordered the immediate construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. National Highway Authority (NHA) assured that the construction work on the road will begin on June 3

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Tuesday ordered the immediate construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. National Highway Authority (NHA) assured that the construction work on the road will begin on June 30.

The double bench of the SHC heard the petition against the non-commencement of the construction work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

During the hearing, NHA officials told the court that the government and donors have provided funds for the construction of the motorway.

However, the investigation of the Noshehroferoz corruption case has stalled the project. NHA assured the court that the construction would be started by June 30. The court adjourned the hearing till June 11.