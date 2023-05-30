UrduPoint.com

SHC Orders Construction Of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 09:10 PM

SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Tuesday ordered the immediate construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. National Highway Authority (NHA) assured that the construction work on the road will begin on June 3

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Tuesday ordered the immediate construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. National Highway Authority (NHA) assured that the construction work on the road will begin on June 30.

The double bench of the SHC heard the petition against the non-commencement of the construction work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

During the hearing, NHA officials told the court that the government and donors have provided funds for the construction of the motorway.

However, the investigation of the Noshehroferoz corruption case has stalled the project. NHA assured the court that the construction would be started by June 30. The court adjourned the hearing till June 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Sindh High Court Motorway Road Sukkur June NHA Government Court

Recent Stories

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users ..

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users on Servers Based in China - R ..

4 minutes ago
 Three children killed as wall collapses due to hea ..

Three children killed as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Kotri

4 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

29 minutes ago
 Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at ..

Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at Second Russia-Africa Summit - ..

4 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inf ..

Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inflation - Russian Central Bank ..

8 minutes ago
 Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elec ..

Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elections on June 10

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.