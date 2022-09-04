SHC orders DG SBCA to investigate illegal construction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Sunday ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General to look into the unauthorized construction on Plot No. 75/A in PECHS, Block 2.

The petitioner's attorney claimed that while the SBCA was hesitant to take action, unauthorized constructions were carried out in PECHS.

Nazir Hussain Laghari, the deputy director of the SBCA, presented a report to the court during the hearing that deemed the constructions unlawful.

The court ordered the DG SBCA to investigate the incident, determine who was at fault, name the officers in charge who were seated when the illegal construction began, and take action against them within 30 days.