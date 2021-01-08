SHC orders instant shifting of auction activity to 'New Sabzi Mandi'

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered phase-wise shifting of trade activities from the old vegetable and fruit market to the new one while ensuring that all the required facilities are provided to the traders. The Hyderabad circuit bench of justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Amjad Ali Sahito Friday ordered Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure that the new market became completely functional. "Needless to mention that shifting/establishment of the new Sabzi Mandi shall be carried out in a piecemeal manner as per facilities available," reads the order. Nevertheless, the court ordered that the activity of auction of vegetables and fruits should be immediately transferred to the new market. "… except the aggrieved persons, other shopkeepers shall be facilitated to shift/open their businesses at new Sabzi Mandi," the order stated. The bench ordered the authorities to provide all the missing basic facilities, as pointed out in the report of Commissioner Hyderabad division, within 15 day. "Since the issue of shifting new Sabzi Mandi from one location to another location is purely administrative, however, no one shall suffer by any act of the administration which deprives lawful business of any person," the court ordered. The SHC directed the DC to ensure that no nuisance was created in either of the two markets during the exercise of shifting trade from one place to another. The court also ordered the chairman Market Committee Hyderabad, a sub-wing of the Sindh Agriculture Department, to resolve the issue of the multiple allotments on merit. Earlier last week SHC's Additional Registrar Syed Sabit Ali Shah, who was appointed as the inquiry commissioner over the 2 markets last month, submitted his report.

The report highlighted irregularities and delay in the new market's project which had blocked the relocation. Shah forwarded requests of the petitioners as well as other allottees for initiating a high level inquiry to fix blame for the wrong doings and delay. "Most of the petitioners/allottees are suffering due to matters of double allotment, non-delivery of the possessions by one, Shaukat Ali Mastoi who was the authorized officer of the Market Committee Hyderabad for about 20 years," the report stated, underlining that the project was still not complete. The report disclosed that without approval of the layout plan till 2018 by Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) till 2018, the Market Committee went ahead with registering the sale deeds, making allotments and issuing possession letters. The phase-I of the new market consists of 502 shops and the phase-II includes 1,675 shops in addition to 7 auction platforms. In comparison, the old market had a total of 435 shops and it completely lacked the auction platforms, the report stated. The new market, located near Hala Naka and opposite to the Akram canal, was established to shift the old market near the railway station from that densely populated area. The Market Committee acquired 73 acres of land for the new one from 1982 to 1984 while the booking started from 1996. In 2019 the district administration made serious efforts to shift trade from the old to the new market but the traders resisted the bid and took the matter to the court, citing lack of facilities and controversial multiple allotments.