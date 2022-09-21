UrduPoint.com

SHC Orders Officials To Plug Breaches, Cuts In Canals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) Bench on Wednesday ordered officials to plug canal breaches and cuts in Mirwah Canal.

The high court's circuit bench Sukkur expressed resentment over a report submitted by officials with regard to flood relief response and drainage of the floodwater.

A division bench, comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, heard petitions filed by flood victims over the government machinery's failure to provide relief to the affected people.

Chief Engineer told the court that breaches in Mirwah canal could not be plugged due to lack of security. The court ordered DIG Sukkur to provide security to the irrigation department's staff. The bench also summoned provincial secretary irrigation Sindh in the next hearing of the case.

The additional registrar will visit the SCARP pumping station and submit report to the court.

