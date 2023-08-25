SHC orders police, district administration to stop Dr Nazir Laghari from working as VC Isra university

The Sindh High Court has ordered the police and the district administration to stop the former disputed Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Hyderabad, Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari from working as the varsity's VC any longer because his term of office has expired

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered the police and the district administration to stop the former disputed Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Hyderabad, Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari from working as the varsity's VC any longer because his term of office has expired.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday specifically directed IGP Sindh police, DIG, SSP and Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad to implement the order given in that regard by SHC Karachi on August 15.

"Any violation of the order shall be considered a contempt," the court warned.

The order was given in a petition filed by Chancellor Isra University Ghulam Qadir Kazi and Acting Registrar Ghulam Rasool Kazi, who was appointed by the SHC earlier this year.

The bench noted that a number of litigations between the Kazi family and Laghari were under proceedings in different courts of law as both sides claim rightful administrative control.

The petitioners apprised the court that in violation of the SHC's multiple orders, Dr Laghari continued to work at the varsity even though his tenure had expired on June 23.

The hearing was adjourned for 10 days.