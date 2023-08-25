Open Menu

SHC Orders Police, District Administration To Stop Dr Nazir Laghari From Working As VC Isra University

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 11:05 PM

SHC orders police, district administration to stop Dr Nazir Laghari from working as VC Isra university

The Sindh High Court has ordered the police and the district administration to stop the former disputed Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Hyderabad, Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari from working as the varsity's VC any longer because his term of office has expired

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered the police and the district administration to stop the former disputed Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Hyderabad, Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari from working as the varsity's VC any longer because his term of office has expired.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday specifically directed IGP Sindh police, DIG, SSP and Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad to implement the order given in that regard by SHC Karachi on August 15.

"Any violation of the order shall be considered a contempt," the court warned.

The order was given in a petition filed by Chancellor Isra University Ghulam Qadir Kazi and Acting Registrar Ghulam Rasool Kazi, who was appointed by the SHC earlier this year.

The bench noted that a number of litigations between the Kazi family and Laghari were under proceedings in different courts of law as both sides claim rightful administrative control.

The petitioners apprised the court that in violation of the SHC's multiple orders, Dr Laghari continued to work at the varsity even though his tenure had expired on June 23.

The hearing was adjourned for 10 days.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Police Hyderabad June August Family From Court

Recent Stories

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours ..

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mechanism to punish sexual harass ..

4 minutes ago
 55 prefab structures established in flood-prone ar ..

55 prefab structures established in flood-prone areas of GB: CS

4 minutes ago
 Passing out parade of 129 ANF officials held

Passing out parade of 129 ANF officials held

4 minutes ago
 ADC for ensuring teachers' attendance in Kalat

ADC for ensuring teachers' attendance in Kalat

4 minutes ago
 AC Mirpurkhas conduct operation targeted irregular ..

AC Mirpurkhas conduct operation targeted irregularities in Market

1 minute ago
Uzbek envoy vows to strengthen bilateral trade rel ..

Uzbek envoy vows to strengthen bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman holds con ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman holds condemnation reference for Jaranw ..

1 minute ago
 84,000 5G base stations built up in China's Shanxi ..

84,000 5G base stations built up in China's Shanxi

1 minute ago
 Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best pr ..

Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best practices in sewage, rainwater m ..

52 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) offers e ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) offers electricity bill installment op ..

57 seconds ago
 Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livest ..

Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livestock Ibrahim Hassan Mura visits ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan