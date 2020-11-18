SHC orders provision of security to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@fidahassanain)

Justice K.K. Agha passes order on petition seeking security for the PPP Chairman against security threats.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to provide security to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday.

SHC judge Justice K.K. Agha passed the order on a petition seeking strict security for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the proceedings, the counsel of the PPP Chairman told the court that there was security threat to the PPP chairman and various security agencies were also issued threat alerts in this regard.

At this, Justice K.K.Agha observed that security for Bilawal Bhutto was necessary.

“No further delay is acceptable in this regard,” observed Justice Agha.

The court directed Federal Secretary for Ministry of Interior and Sindh Home department for security arrangements for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“He must be provided comprehensive security at public places,” the judge remarked.

The judge also allowed Bilawal to use a personal security guard and vehicle with tinted windows.