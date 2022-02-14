UrduPoint.com

SHC Orders Removal Of Medical College Principal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SHC orders removal of Medical College Principal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court has ordered removal of Dr Zulfiqar Soomro as Principal of the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, declaring his appointment as illegal.

The judges of Sukkur bench on Monday passed the orders on a petition filed by Prof Dr Rafique Memon who had challenged the appointment of Dr Soomro and appealed to the court to replace him with the most senior professor, according to relevant rules.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Sukkur Court

Recent Stories

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedicati ..

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication, Muhammad Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Online; A Rising Social Crisis

Hate Speech Online; A Rising Social Crisis

33 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

53 seconds ago
 NAB Balochistan arrests fraud company's Director i ..

NAB Balochistan arrests fraud company's Director in massive financial scam

54 seconds ago
 Vienna Document Consultations Requested by Kiev in ..

Vienna Document Consultations Requested by Kiev in OSCE to Be Held Tuesday- Poli ..

56 seconds ago
 Five suspects arrested, three-kg hashish recovered ..

Five suspects arrested, three-kg hashish recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>