SHC orders removal of Medical College Principal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court has ordered removal of Dr Zulfiqar Soomro as Principal of the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, declaring his appointment as illegal.

The judges of Sukkur bench on Monday passed the orders on a petition filed by Prof Dr Rafique Memon who had challenged the appointment of Dr Soomro and appealed to the court to replace him with the most senior professor, according to relevant rules.