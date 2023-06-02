UrduPoint.com

SHC Orders Sindh Govt To Suspend Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

SHC orders Sindh govt to suspend Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC)- Hyderabad circuit bench on Friday ordered the provincial government to suspend Mukhtiarkar of Qasimabad taluka Altaf Korejo, who was served with a contempt of court notice in a case pertaining to forest land.

According to details, the bench at the last date of hearing on May 16 put Mukhtiarkar on notice to explain why a court order had been wrongly interpreted to conduct the demarcation.

Korejo explained his position but the judges said he failed to satisfy the court. "Any direction for filing comments can't be presumed to be a direction for carrying out a demarcation," the bench stated.

The court noted that in view of his misinterpretation and subsequent action, Korejo did not seem to be a "fit person for his job".

"We, therefore, recommend to the competent authority to place him under suspension and initiate disciplinary proceedings," the court ordered.

The petitioners' counsel advocate Sharik Razzak maintained that forest land had been allotted to private persons in violation of a previous order of the Supreme Court. He claimed that the forest land in question would be used for residential and commercial purposes.

The bench adjourned the hearing till August 29 while issuing a contempt notice to Korejo.

