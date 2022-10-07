SHC orders to depute Civil Judges, Judicial Magistrates to verify relief works

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered all the District & Session Judges, excluding Karachi division, to depute Civil Judges and Judicial Magistrates to verify the government's relief works in the rain and flood hit areas.

The order was issued on Thursday by the Hyderabad circuit bench comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon in a petition filed by advocate Mumtaz Ahmed Lashari, a former office bearer of Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad.

According to the order, the judicial officers had been given 2 weeks to complete the verification exercise and submit their reports in the SHC.

During the hearing the petitioner contended that millions of affectees in the province had not been provided the relief.

He also held the provincial government responsible for the severe magnitude of the flooding, arguing that early preparation by means of upgrading the drainage network could have averted the scale of the disaster.

The Additional Advocate General Allah Bachayo Soomro rebutted the lawyer's claims and submitted a detailed report about the provincial government's relief operations.

Later it was agreed that the judges should be given the responsibility to verify the facts with regard to the relief operations.