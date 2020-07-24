UrduPoint.com
SHC Orders To Restore Services Of 386 Employees

Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court, circuit bench, Sukkur on Friday has ordered to restore the services of all 386 employees of the Ghotki Municipal Committee who were earlier terminated by the chief municipal officer.

According to the detail, the CMO of Ghotki in a plea of fake appointments had removed 368 employees from services who were serving in different positions. Advocate Shabbir Ali Bozdar had challenged the order in the SHC circuit bench, Sukkur. The double bench of the court comprising Justice Adnan Karim and Justice Yousuf Ali Syed had issued a unanimous order to restore all the terminated employees of the municipal committee at their places.

