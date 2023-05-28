UrduPoint.com

SHC Orders To Submit Report About Status Of Approval For Construction Of Drainage Work In Dadu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 11:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered the Additional Advocate General Sindh to submit a report about the status of approval of the PC-I for the construction of a drainage network in Dadu City.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench was informed by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) that they had submitted the PC-I for the said project for approval to the Sindh Planning and Development Department.

However, Executive Engineer of PHED Muhammad Aslam said they were yet to receive approval and allocation of funds for the project.

During the hearing on a petition filed by advocate Mumtaz Ahmed Lashari, Assistant Engineer Highways Division Dadu Altaf Ahmed Memon informed the court the reconstruction and widening of the roads in Dadu City had started. But, he said the simultaneous work to address the drainage problems was not being carried out, adding that they feared that the overflowing sewage would damage the reconstructed roads.

An official of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) apprised the court that the company had relocated the electric poles which were obstructing the repair and widening works on the roads in the city.

The Administrator Municipal Committee Dadu assured the court that the municipality would ensure the maintenance of the drainage network.

He complained that the rampant load shedding obstructed the functioning of the drainage pumping stations which resulted in choking of the system.

An official of SEPCO said the company was willing to provide connections through 2 separate electric feeders to the pumping stations in Dadu City if the municipal authorities formally submitted a request in that regard.

The Administrator assured the court that he would apply for the dual connections as advised by the SEPCO's official.

The Assistant Commissioner Shahnawaz Meerani told the bench that he had time and again written letters to the Deputy Commissioners to provide logistical support and machinery for action against encroachment but the DC had given no response.

The SHC ordered the DC Dadu to coordinate with the AC Dadu taluka for the removal of the encroachment.

Syed Mehroz Ali Kazmi, Legal Coordinator of the Sindh Finance Department, apprised the court that the funds had been released for the construction of the boundary walls of Lal Hindi and Pir Muhammad Murad graveyards of Dadu City.

The hearing was adjourned to June 1.

