SHC Orders To Withdraw SSU Commandos From VIPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SHC orders to withdraw SSU commandos from VIPs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur Bench, on Wednesday ordered the IGP Sindh to withdraw the Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos from VIPs including ministers, bureaucrats and others.

The two member bench of Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Sukkur Justice Sallahuddin Panhwar and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho announced the verdict in an open court on the petition filed by High Court Bar lawyer Ali Gul Abbasi.

The court in its decision, ordered the IGP Sindh to implement the submitted plan to establish law and order, adding that the SSU commandos security should be withdrawn from VIPs including ministers and bureaucrats across Sindh and provided only to foreigners.

Sindh government should provide a budget for the purchase of sophisticated weapons and deploy SSU commandos at police pickets in the riverine areas, the court ordered.

